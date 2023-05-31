Sahil, the 20-year-old accused currently in two-day police custody for killing a 16-year-old girl in Delhi’s Shahbad, has confessed to the police of committing the crime and identified himself in the accessed video. On the night of May 28, the accused murdered the teen in the Shahbad Dairy area where he stabbed her at least 16 times and then bludgeoned her with a cement slab, resulting in her death on the spot. She was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull smashed.

Second CCTV accessed in Shahpur dairy murder case

Republic TV on Wednesday accessed a second closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that showed the moments before the brutal attack on the minor. The 15-second clip from May 28 revealed the 16-year-old teenage girl wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans walking on the street unaware of what's going to happen next. The footage is reportedly two minutes prior to the attack.

As per the sources, the victim was returning from the birthday party of a friend's child near the C block area of Shahbad Dairy. She was then confronted by the accused Sahil who moments later brutally stabbed her to death in full public eye.

On Monday, the first CCTV footage surfaced online in which the accused wearing a blue coloured T-shirt was seen purportedly seen talking to his friend Pradeep just minutes before committing the crime. The other man then left the scene as Sahil proceeded to execute his murder plan. As per the police officials investigating the case, the killing was pre-planned and the accused, Sahil, was waiting for the girl in the bylane for that very purpose.

After committing the gruesome murder, accused Sahil disposed of the weapon of offence - a knife in Delhi's Rithala area, as per police sources. The knife used by the youth in the horrific Shahbad Dairy murder was bought by him around 15 days ago from Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

After dumping the knife, he absconded and went on to to hide at his aunt's house (father's sister) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr by changing two buses. He was arrested a day later. However, the police are still carrying out their search operation to find the disposed murder weapon.

Meanwhile, the accused phone has been retrieved which was switched off since the murder. This will help to establish the relationship between the deceased and the accused relation based on message exchanges and call records.