Delhi Murder: Republic's Ground Report From Spot Where Mother-son Allegedly Dumped Body

Within a span of a month, New Delhi has unearthed a second brutal murder similar to that of Shradha Walkar's as dismembered human body parts were recovered yet again. The Delhi Crime Branch launched a probe after they found chopped body parts of a man identified as Anjan Das dumped in different parts of Pandav Nagar in the national capital in June. The victim's wife Poonam and son Deepak have now been arrested.

Following the gruesome incident, Republic TV gained the access to one of the crime spots which is a secluded field where the mother-son duo allegedly dumped the body parts of the victim. This is the same area where Anjan Das' torso and skull were recovered. In the released CCTV footage, the woman and her son were clearly seen dumping the body parts of the man late at night. Notably, several body parts have been recovered which include a human torso, two legs, two thighs, a skull, and a forearm.

'Anjan Molested My Children, My Son Killed Him': Wife Of Deceased

Speaking to media persons, the wife of the deceased -- Poonam Das said, "Anjan (her husband) molested my children and that is why he was killeḍ. My son Deepak murdered him not me."

While addressing a press conference, Special CP Crime Ravinder Yadav said, "Mother Poonam and son Deepak conducted recce and dumped the body pieces of Anjan Das in isolated areas like behind the Ramlila Maidan, and New Ashok Nagar drain. They also buried the skull. The situation in Anjan's family worsened after Deepak got married and the deceased used to have ill intentions towards his wife and one of Deepak's sisters who used to live with them. They were also concerned Anjan used to take all their earnings but wasn't earning himself."