Delhi Murder Victim's Mother Demands Justice; Seeks Death Penalty For Accused Sahil

The mother of the minor girl is demanding death penalty for the accused Sahil who stabbed her daughter to death. The girl, aged 16, was brutally murdered in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on the night of May 28. While speaking to Republic TV, the woman revealed that her daughter had not returned home for the last 10 days. She said that her daughter (16) was living with her sister-in-law because her brother was in jail and said she would have returned home after celebrating the birthday of one her two nieces.

The deceased was stabbed at least 20 times by a man named Sahil (20) who was absconding for the last 18 hours but was arrested by the Delhi police from Bulandshahr. When asked if her daughter knew Sahil, the minor's mother said she had no idea. Dependra Pathak, Special CP, however, said that the two were in a relationship but the killer might have had a grudge against her after parting ways. According to the mother, the minor recently passed her class 10 exams.

"I want justice. Either give him (Sahil) life imprisonment or hang him," the minor's mother said. Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi, revealed that the accused used to work as a mechanic for ACs and refrigerators. When informed about the same, the girl's mother said, "She used to tell me that if you want to get your refrigerator fixed, tell me. I know a person. But she never told who it was even when I asked." Another relative of the girl, who spoke to Republic at the cremation site, said that the police assured them of justice. When asked if he saw the dead body, he revealed that he did and that it was left completely mangled from the stabbing. The relative also said that he was unaware of the accused. The deceased girl was the eldest child in her family and had a younger brother.

The Commissioner, meanwhile, said that she will ensure that the accused is given the harshest punishment. The officer also said that the police will carry out further investigation to find out the motive of the crime. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has already been registered.

Delhi CM urges L-G Saxena to take action over Delhi murder

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal put out a Twitter post on the matter and urged the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take swift action. "A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. L-G sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance," Kejriwal tweeted.