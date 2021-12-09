Delhi: Mysterious Explosion In Rohini Court Injures One; Proceedings Suspended For The Day

A suspicious explosion took place at Rohini Court on Thursday morning, where one person sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital. According to DCP Pranav Tayal, the explosion happened in a laptop bag, while a court proceeding was underway. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot when the blast occurred.

The blast was of low intensity and was heard near Room No. 103 of the court. Following the sound, security officials cordoned off the area and sealed the premises. All the proceedings in the Rohini Court have been suspended for the day. The fire officials said that they received information about the explosion at 10.40 a.m.

As per DCP Pranav Tayal, the suspicious explosion at the Rohini Court today happened in a laptop bag, while a court proceeding was underway. One injured person has been admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/uxAutKG96d — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Rohini court shootout: What happened

The information regarding the mysterious blast has come a few months after a major shootout took place on the premises of the Rohini court in Delhi.

On September 24, in an alleged clash between rival gangs, shots were fired inside Delhi's Rohini court premises. Reportedly, the firing was done when gangster and history-sheeter Gogi was being produced in court. His rivals opened fire at him and killed him. Three people were injured in the ensuing firing, while two assailants were killed in a counterfire by Delhi Police. This was the fourth such firing instance in the last five years inside Rohini court.

The police shot dead assailants Rahul and Maurice, who entered the court dressed as lawyers. The firing occurred in Rohini Court No. 207 when gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was being produced in court. Gogi, who was injured, was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Sources said that forty rounds were fired in the clash.

The aide of gangster Jitender Gogi recently moved the court seeking "very high-risk security" and an increase in guard when travelling from jail to the court premises.

Last week, the Delhi Police crime branch had re-arrested Naveen Dabas alias Bali, who was already in jail in connection with gangster Jitender Gogi's killing. Sunil Tajpuria alias Tillu, who gave instructions for the entire operation to kill Jitender Gogi, was also re-arrested and taken into custody.

Tillu and his associate Bali had together planned to kill Gogi. So far, four people have been arrested in connection to the Rohini courtroom shootout incident where Gogi was gunned down.