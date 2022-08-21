Delhi: Mystery Over Girl's Death In MP Quarters; Police Say 'suicide', Family Denies

An 18-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances in MPs' Awas Apartments on Pandit Pant Marg in the national capital, police said on Sunday. The visuals accessed by Republic show the girl entering the housing complex for Parliamentarians.

Police said that they are scanning the CCTV footage of the incident that took place on August 20.

"An 18-year-old girl died after she fell from the terrace of MP's Awas Apartments on Pandit Pant Marg. This incident happened on the night of August 20 at around 9:15 pm, we had received information that a young woman has jumped down from the MP's flats," Police said.

"We have also got the CCTV footage of the girl, Aayushi going toward the terrace and also found her phone and purse on the terrace. In the initial investigation, the case seems to be of suicide," they added.

Meanwhile, the girl's family claimed that it is not a case of suicide and asked the police to probe all angles. There also remains the question of how the girl entered the high-security complex and reached the terrace.

