Delhi: National Capital Sees Sunny Morning On Monday With Minimum Temperature Settling At 25.2 Degree Celsius

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 25.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain clear and strong surface winds are expected during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius, it said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 46 per cent. Sunday's maximum temperature had settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius.