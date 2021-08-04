Delhi: NCPCR Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Minor's Rape And Murder

In a horrifying event, on Sunday, August 1, a nine-year-old Dalit girl was attacked and allegedly gang-raped, murdered, and then cremated in South West Delhi. Following this, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took suo moto cognizance of the matter.

NCPCR writes to DCP South West, asking him to furnish detailed report within 48 hrs pic.twitter.com/9VWPv0xn0s — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Delhi rape case

Earlier on Monday, August 2, the Delhi police had arrested four suspects, a priest, Radhe Shyam, along with Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep who worked with the priest, and Salim, a resident of the area as identified by the child's mother.

The accused have been charged under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 204 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) apart from the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly told the girl’s mother that the child was electrocuted to death. They then discouraged the family from informing the police by saying that the police would register a case and send the body for an autopsy, where the child's vital organs will be removed and sold by doctors.

Police said the girl, who lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium, went to fetch water from the cooler installed at the crematorium around Sunday evening. Half an hour later, the priest and the three men called the girl’s mother to the crematorium and showed her the child’s body.

Delhi seeks justice

On Tuesday, August 3, Seeking urgent action against those responsible for the child's death and DCW chief summoned the Delhi police that stated that the Commission had received a call on its 181 Women Helpline on the night of August 1 regarding the death of a nine-year-old girl. The DCW immediately sent a team to the police station and assisted the family in filing an FIR in the matter wherein they alleged that their daughter was brought home dead by a local priest.

Since Monday evening, family members and relatives of the victim along with the residents of Purana Nangal in the Delhi Cantonment area, have been protesting demanding the death penalty for the accused.

(Image credit: PTI)