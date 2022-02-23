Delhi: NCW Urges Police To Ensure Basic Amenities For Protesting Anganwadi Workers

Amidst the heightened protests by the Anganwadi workers against the Delhi government, representatives of the National Commission of Women visited the protest site on Wednesday and reviewed the availability of basic amenities like drinking water and toilets at the protest site.

A three-membered team was set up by the NCW to ensure that the protesting Anganwadi Workers have access to basic amenities and to make certain that their safety and security is not being compromised. On Wednesday, February 23, the NCW team inspected the protest site and interacted with the Anganwadi workers, who have been protesting outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s office since January 31.

NCW urges Delhi police to arrange for water & toilets for protesting women

It was informed by the NCW that the police/ administration failed to provide basic amenities to the protestors despite being demanded by them. Agitators informed NCW that they have arranged temporary toilets and a small water tank on their own after being dejected by the administration.

NCW further informed that “there were no arrangements to collect and dispose of waste at the site. The team has asked the police to immediately arrange for dust bins and take up the matter with the authorities for ensuring drinking water and sanitation facilities for the women.”

This comes after the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma took note of the allegations of molestation and harassment levelled by the protestors against the members of the AAP. Rekha Sharma had written to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on February 17 to inquire about the police action taken in the matter.

The NCW stepped into the issue after media reports alleged that the protestors have accused alleged AAP workers of manhandling & molesting them during their agitation outside AAP's office in Johripur, North East Delhi. They have also alleged that during the face-off with alleged AAP members, their ‘clothes were torn.’

Indefinite protest by Anganwadi workers

Hundreds of Delhi State Anganwadi workers and helper unions have been staging an indefinite strike & protest for over 17 days now. They have been sitting outside the offices of the Aam Aadmi Party, the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in North Delhi, the residence of AAP leaders and MLAs. They are adamant about their demand of getting a raise in their wages and better perks. They have asserted that they will not stop the protests until their demands are met.

Image: ANI