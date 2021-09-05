Delhi Needs 1.5 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Fully Inoculate Eligible Population: AAP

The Delhi government needs at least 1.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to completely vaccinate its eligible population against the infectious disease, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi. Speaking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the national capital, she highlighted that most of the people have received their first doses but a large number of people are yet to be fully vaccinated.

Delhi government needs over 1 crore vaccines

As per the government data, Delhi with an eligible population of 1.50 crore has already vaccinated more than 1.39 crore people with the first dose. However, among them, only 39.8 lakh people have received both their jabs.

Expressing concern over the same, AAP MLA Atishi stated that the Delhi government will need around 1.5 crore vaccine doses to fully inoculate its population. She also said that the national capital will soon receive around 30 lakh doses from the Central government in September, however, that will not suffice the overall requirement.

The Delhi government has the infrastructure to vaccinate more than 3 lakh people every day. However, due to shortage of vaccines, around 1.5 lakh doses are being administered on a daily basis, she added.

On the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, she said that as COVID-19 cases are gradually declining, schools, colleges, and economic activities have started resuming and can be soon expected to be on the track.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

According to the latest bulletin by the health department, 55 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday with zero fatalities. With this, the cumulative tally stands at 14.37 lakh and the death toll at 25,082. As many as 1.4 lakh doses of COVID vaccines were administered on Saturday. The number of active containment zones in Delhi has also come down from 14,324 to 128 in the past three months. On 4 June, there were 14,324 containment zones across the capital, and on 4 September, there were just 128 active containment zones, showing that improvement in Delhi's COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, India reported 42,766 new COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)