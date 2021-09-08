Delhi, Neighbouring States Asked By CAQM To Refine Action Plan On Stubble Burning

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has requested that Delhi and its neighbouring states "refine and update" their action plan to combat stubble burning. In June, the Central panel requested that Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh prepare detailed action plans to end the practice of stubble burning totally. The AAP's chief spokesperson, Saurabh Bhardwaj, said earlier in the day that the CAQM had found that Delhi's neighbouring states had failed to take preventative measures to avoid stubble burning.

"The states have submitted their action plans but there are some minor issues. They have been asked to incorporate suggestions and refine the plans," an official said on Tuesday. As per Bhardwaj, the CAQM rejected proposals for curbing stubble burning filed by Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan due to a lack of preparation. He went on to say that the CAQM has cautioned that if COVID-19's third wave coincides with pollution generated by stubble burning, it might be extremely harmful. The Commission, on the other hand, has denied making such a claim. AAP also slammed Congress and BJP yesterday, alleging that they have not done anything to stop stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. They took to Twitter to post about this claim.

CAQM asks Delhi, neighbouring states to update action plan on stubble burning

Commission for Air Quality Management slams BJP & Congress‼️



Cong-ruled Punjab & Rajasthan, & BJP-ruled UP & Haryana have done NOTHING to prevent stubble burning!



"CAQM warns if 3rd wave coincides with stubble burning pollution then it may prove fatal"- @Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/2MtTSav98l — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 7, 2021

Uttar Pradesh government to drop lawsuits against farmers for stubble burning

On August 25, the Uttar Pradesh government said that lawsuits filed against farmers owing to stubble burning will be dropped and that fines levied on them will be waived. During an engagement with farmers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the government will remove the complaints filed against farmers owing to stubble burning and that a decision will be made on the repayment of fines. All past payments that have been waiting since 2010 will be made, according to the UP Chief Minister, before the start of the new cane crushing season. He went on to say that the government would try to ensure timely payments and raise the price of sugarcane. He said the decision will be communicated to all relevant parties so that farmers would not be misled. According to a release, Adityanath has told officials that even a single farmer's connection should not be disconnected owing to unpaid electricity payments.

What is stubble burning and why is it a problem?

The technique of purposefully lighting fire to the straw stubble that remains after grains such as rice and wheat have been harvested is known as Stubble Burning. The benefits and drawbacks of stubble burning both exist simultaneously. The benefits are that it is cheaper and easier than other ways, helps to manage pests and weeds, and can reduce nitrogen tie-up. The most prevalent negative consequences are nutritional loss, and smoke pollution This includes greenhouse gases and other ozone-depleting substances. The smoke from this burning creates a cloud of pollutants that can be seen from space, as well as a "toxic cloud" in New Delhi, prompting declarations of an air pollution emergency. Floating threads of conductive debris cause damage to electrical and electronic devices. Stubble burning might even cause widespread fires.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

(IMAGE: AP)