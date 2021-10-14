Delhi NGO's 'One Meal' Service Provides Unlimited Food At Rs 10 To Needy

The COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the second wave, had a devastating influence on the entire country, emerging as one of the country's worst health crises. People were desperate for rations due to restricted movement and the country registered massive jobs losses. As the pandemic raged on, patients required cooked meals, critical patients required oxygen, and communities required preventive equipment. And in such times of crisis, numerous non-governmental organisations (NGOs) went out of their way to serve mankind. Of them 'One meal' restaurant deserves a mention.

A Delhi-based NGO is delivering unlimited food at a bare minimum cost of Rs 10 in an air-conditioned environment to provide relief to the needy. The 'One meal' restaurant, located near the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station, not only serves endless food but also mineral water.

Kiran Verma, the founder of the NGO, is the driving force behind the initiative. "The initiative aims to provide relief to people affected by COVID-19. Charge of Rs 10 is to ensure that food is not wasted," Kiran told ANI.

Elaborating on the idea to start the programme, Kiram said that during the COVID-19 shutdown, one of his friends had approached him for financial assistance because he had lost his job. Verma then decided to expand assistance efforts to include many people afflicted by the outbreak.

Unlimited food at Rs 10 in Delhi eatery

"Initially we started giving rations to people but found out they were further selling it for money. Then we started serving cooked meals free of cost. During that time, we witnessed that people were wasting food. It was then I looked up to other initiatives started by people who were serving food at Re 1, Rs 5 and Rs 10," Kiran informed.

Referred to those who came to his food stand as 'guests,' Kiran said, "Just as we out-do ourselves while serving our guests at home, similarly, they are also our guests and something should be done for them." Verma added that when he began the effort, he lacked sufficient funds. "I along with my wife relied on our savings initially. We swiped credit cards, took a loan, mortgaged her jewellery but did not let the initiative come to a halt," he said.

Kiran informed that the eatery is open from 11 am to 2 pm and that the menu varies daily. "There is usually chapati, rice, vegetables, and lentils on the menu. On Saturdays and Sundays, we have a special menu that includes a dessert," Verma said and informed that the location attracts a large number of individuals. He claims that on weekdays, a footfall of roughly 800-1,000 individuals is seen, while on weekends, a footfall of 1,200-1,500 is seen.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)