Delhi: Night Shelter Demolished At Sarai Kale Khan

The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday demolished a shelter home in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan.

Sources in the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) said the demolition drive was conducted to make way for a proposed metro corridor in the area.

"DUSIB was informed about the drive around two to three weeks ago. The decision was taken as a metro corridor is being built in the area," the sources said.

Security was beefed up near the shelter home at Sarai Kale Khan with police personnel being deployed and barricades erected around the area.

"Seeking police deployment for the demolition process was part of the protocol," the DUSIB sources said.

Started in 2014 on DDA land, the night shelter could accommodate 54 people.

