Nirbhaya's Mother Welcomes Govt's Decision To Recommend Rejection Of Mercy Plea

The 2012 Delhi rape and murder victim, Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi on December 2, welcomed the Delhi government's decision to recommend the rejection of mercy petitions of one of the convicts in the case. She said, "I welcome Delhi government's decision to recommend rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case. I hope the accused will be hanged to death soon." She further said, "I know that the process is still going on but I hope that the accused persons will be hanged to death soon."

'SC pronounced death sentence twice'

Earlier, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court had dismissed the appeal of the convict Vinay Sharma and had upheld the sentence pronounced by the trial court in the matter. Speaking about it, Nirbhaya's mother said, "The Supreme Court twice pronounced the sentence to death for the accused in this case, but it's been 2.5 years now and that order has not been followed. I believe that there are a few loopholes in our judicial system."

On the Hyderabad horror case

Nirbhaya's mother also spoke about the alleged sexual assault and murder case of a woman veterinarian. According to her, "because the accused people are still 'alive', it has conveyed a wrong message in society." She further said, "Rape and murder of the woman veterinarian was barbaric. Unlike us who had to fight for seven years, she should get justice soon. The administration should reflect on why such incidents re-occur. The accused persons in both the rape cases should be hanged to death." A 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered, and her body was set ablaze.

Nirbhaya Rape Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide by in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year asking them to file a mercy plea before the President.

