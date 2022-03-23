A high-security alert has been issued in New Delhi after Uttar Pradesh police received inputs of possible terror attacks in the national capital, ANI reported citing sources.

Delhi Police Special cell officer said an anonymous email, purportedly by a terrorist organization Tehrik-e-Taliban (India cell) was received by some people who informed UP Police about the same. UP police forwarded the details about the said email to the Delhi Police. The officials are trying to track the sender and also verify the claim he made in the email.

Meanwhile, acting on the inputs, Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted preventive searches in the busy Sarojni Nagar market of New Delhi.

In light of the possible security threat, the president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, Ashok Randhawa said markets will be closed for a few days. "Due to some security threat. Delhi police have received orders to get the markets closed and observe strict vigil," he claimed.

However, Delhi Police denied issuing any orders of closing the market. "We went there to conduct preventive search not to close down the market," said officials.

A similar alert was issued in Delhi-NCR ahead of Republic Day, following inputs from Intelligence agencies about a possible terror attack in the capital. Officials have also increased patrolling in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh since two IEDs were recovered from Ghazipur and Old Seemapuri earlier this year.

Bomb scare in Delhi

A major security alert came to the fore in January 2022 after the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Ghazipur Flower Market. Sensing the severity of the matter after the initial assessment, National Security Guard (NSG) team deployed at Central Vista was rushed to the site. The IED was disposed of by the NSG's Bomb Disposal Squad using a controlled explosion.

In mid-February, a suspicious bag laden with IED was recovered from Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, which intelligence suspect could be linked to the Ghazipur RDX case. The bomb, weighing 2.5 to 3 kg was found inside a house at D-49 of Old Seemapuri and later diffused by officials. Arrests have been made in the case.

