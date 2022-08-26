Delhi: One Killed, Another Injured In Firing Incident In Devli Area; Probe Underway

One person died while another person was wounded during a firing incident at Raju Park in the Devli road area in New Delhi's Khanpur. The injured person has been receiving medical attention.

The person who died in the incident has been identified as Kapil, who was reportedly a local goon.

"One dead while another was injured during a firing incident in South district's Devli road area," Delhi Police said. An investigation has been launched into the case.

Police identify killers in Mundka double murder case

The Police on Friday said that they have identified two killers involved in a double murder in the national capital's Mundka area. The double murders that took place earlier this week were because of mistaken identity, police had said.

A person, identified as Ankesh Lakra and lodged in Mandoli prison, was arrested in connection with the killing. "One-day police custody remand of Lakra was obtained. During interrogation, he disclosed that Amit and Fauji committed the crime," DCP (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Mangal (60) and Joginder (42) were killed and another identified as Mohan Lal (62) was hurt after two unidentified persons opened fire at them on Monday.

Following the episode, police quizzed a man near the incident spot and he said that he had been getting extortion calls for a month. Police said that it was Lakra who was demanding Rs 20,000 per month from the man but he declined to pay the money.

The gang's target was the man but they erroneously opened fire at Mangal, Joginder and Mohan Lal, all residents of JJ Colony in Bakkarwala, police had said.

Image: ANI