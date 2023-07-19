Delhi Ordinance Top Of Agenda, 31 Bills To Be Tabled In Monsoon Session Of Parliament

Quick links:
The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins July 20 (Image: PTI)
The Delhi Ordinance will be the first among 31 bills to be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament which commences on Thursday, July 20. The Centre will table 21 new Bills, along with Bills that have already been introduced before the Lower House and referred to joint committees, the Lok Sabha secretariat said. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will go on till August 17 and is expected to hold 17 seatings.
On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting to chalk out strategy to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament during the Monsoon session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged all parties to contribute in productive discussions on legislative business in course of the session.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held in the old Parliament building.
Here is a list of Bills to be tabled in Parliament during the Monsoon Session:
Image: 31 Bills to be discussed in the Monsoon session of the Parliament. Credit: Republic