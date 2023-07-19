Delhi Ordinance Top Of Agenda, 31 Bills To Be Tabled In Monsoon Session Of Parliament

The Delhi Ordinance will be the first among 31 bills to be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament which commences on Thursday, July 20. The Centre will table 21 new Bills, along with Bills that have already been introduced before the Lower House and referred to joint committees, the Lok Sabha secretariat said. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will go on till August 17 and is expected to hold 17 seatings.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting to chalk out strategy to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament during the Monsoon session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged all parties to contribute in productive discussions on legislative business in course of the session.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held in the old Parliament building.

Here is a list of Bills to be tabled in Parliament during the Monsoon Session:

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (To replace ordinance) The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 The Mediation Bill, 2021 The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022) The Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Himachal Pradesh) The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Chhattisgarh) The Postal Services Bill, 2023 The National Cooperative University Bill, 2023 The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 The International Monetary Fund and Bank Bill, 2023 The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 The Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023 The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 24. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

