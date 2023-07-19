Last Updated:

Delhi Ordinance Top Of Agenda, 31 Bills To Be Tabled In Monsoon Session Of Parliament

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 20 and will go on till August 17. Thirty-one Bills will be tabled during the session.

Megha Rawat

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins July 20 (Image: PTI)


The Delhi Ordinance will be the first among 31 bills to be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament which commences on Thursday, July 20. The Centre will table 21 new Bills, along with Bills that have already been introduced before the Lower House and referred to joint committees, the Lok Sabha secretariat said. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will go on till August 17 and is expected to hold 17 seatings. 

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting to chalk out strategy to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament during the Monsoon session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged all parties to contribute in productive discussions on legislative business in course of the session. 

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held in the old Parliament building. 

Here is a list of Bills to be tabled in Parliament during the Monsoon Session: 

  1. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (To replace ordinance)
  2. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019
  3. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019
  4. The Mediation Bill, 2021
  5. The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022)
  6. The Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  7. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022
  8. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023
  9. The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023
  10. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Himachal Pradesh)
  11. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to State of Chhattisgarh)
  12. The Postal Services Bill, 2023
  13. The National Cooperative University Bill, 2023
  14. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  15. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023
  16. The International Monetary Fund and Bank Bill, 2023
  17. The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023
  18. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023
  19. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023
  20. The Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023
  21. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  22. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  23. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 24.
  24. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023
  25. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  26. The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023
  27. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  28. The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023
  29. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  30. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  31. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Image: 31 Bills to be discussed in the Monsoon session of the Parliament. Credit: Republic

 

