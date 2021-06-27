Delhi Oxygen Audit: AIIMS Dir Says 'O2 Demand Changed Daily'; Adds 'wait For Final Report'

As BJP and AAP slam each other over the Delhi oxygen audit interim report, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Saturday, clarified that the report submitted by the 5-member SC-panel was 'interim' and sub-judice. Commenting on if oxygen demand was exaggerated, he explained that the oxygen demand varied on a daily basis during the oxygen peak in April-May in Delhi. The interim oxygen audit report by the SC panel headed by Dr. Guleria claimed that Delhi had exaggerated its O2 claim up to 4 times on May 13.

AIIMS chief: 'This is an interim report'

"This is an interim report which is subjudice. It is not correct to say that the oxygen was less or more as demand is dynamic. Until the final report is submitted, it is difficult to say which way it will be," said Dr. Guleria to ANI when asked if Delhi had exaggerated its oxygen demand.

Highlighting the discrepancy over the formula used to calculate the oxygen demand by the Centre and Delhi government, Dr. Guleria said that there were instances when the demand exceeded the requirement based on the number of oxygen beds taken into consideration for the study. Slamming the unnecessary controversy, he said that the final report will give a better idea of oxygen consumption in Delhi. While BJP has solely blamed the AAP government for allegedly exaggerating Delhi's oxygen claim in Delhi's COVID wave peak in April-May, AAP has hit back saying 'No such audit report exists. This report was made in BJP headquarters'.

Elaborating on the report, Dr. Guleria added, "Oxygen requirement is a dynamic process which will change from day-to-day as the pandemic behaves. That is what the report is trying to highlight as per GOI's formula based on ICU beds and demand being made. Unnecessary controversy is being created and one can wait for the final report."

Refuting controversy over 'inflated' oxygen demand, Dr. Guleria said, "The report highlights the number of ICU beds in the hospitals and the so-called oxygen demand for each hospital. The discrepancy between the consumption and the requirement is also written in the report. It has been highlighted in the report as to what (Oxygen) was asked for each day and how much (oxygen) was consumed. Every member's comments have been annexed to the report and subsequently, we will complete the report and submit it as early as possible."

5-member committee audits Dehi's O2 consumption

On Friday, an interim report was submitted to SC on the oxygen supply audit of Delhi from April 10 to 21 May. The 5-member SC sub-group committee headed by Dr. Randeep Guleria - AIIMS Director, pointed out a gross discrepancy (about 4 times) in the oxygen consumption claimed (1140 MT) and calculated consumption by the formula for bed capacity (289MT) on May 13. From 183 hospitals, the Committee flagged four hospitals - Singhal Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, ESIC Model Hospital, and Liferay Hospital, claiming that they had extremely high oxygen consumption with very few beds.

Moreover, the report noted that as per the Centre's calculation Delhi's oxygen requirement was 332 MTs (counting 50% oxygenated non-ICU beds only) and 449.42 MTs, as per Delhi govt's calculation (including all non-ICU oxygen beds). It was also evident that some hospitals could not differentiate between KL and MT and the same was not examined while projecting 700 MTs, stated the report. The report concluded that Delhi was receiving excess oxygen, while states like Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand, Punjab and even Jammu-Kashmir suffered. Inadequate availability of tankers to transport LMO, slow decantation and holding up turnaround time for containers were also pointed out as reasons for oxygen mismanagement.