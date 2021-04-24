Delhi Oxygen Crisis: 20 COVID-19 Patients Die Due To Low Oxygen Pressure In Hospital

In a disastrous situation, 20 critical COVID-19 patients lost their lives on Friday night as they did not receive oxygen in Delhi's Jaipur Golden hospital in Rohini. Over 200 more lives are at risk due to lack of oxygen supply. The Medical doctor D K Baluja informed that only half an hour of more oxygen was left.

The doctor further revealed that the reason behind the unfortunate incident is that on Friday oxygen was not re-filled in the 3.5 metric tonne oxygen supply allotted by the government.

"Last night, only 1500 litres of oxygen was given, and as it is not enough, we were left with no oxygen resulting in death of 20 people," added doctor D K Baluja.

There are more than 200 patients currently in the hospital and they are in need of it. The doctor further added that these were critical patients who require a high amount of oxygen, in a normal scenario a patient would have managed but this was not possible for these patients. The incident took place at midnight as before that the system was working reported The Indian Express.

Jaipur Golden Hospital, Delhi

In several states, hospitals like Jaipur Golden of Delhi have been complaining about a shortage of oxygen. Sources suggest that the oxygen delivery was delayed by more than six hours. Additionally, the stock required by the hospital was also lesser than demanded.

Delhi COVID-19 cases

Amid a shortage of oxygen and increasing cases, the national capital recorded more than 24000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours with 348 deaths. There are 92,000 COVID-19 active cases in the city and the positivity rate is 32%. In the last 24 hours, 23,572 patients recovered.

Earlier Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the oxygen quota of the capital. He had also thanked Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for helping in the transportation of oxygen supply. Yesterday in a meeting with the Prime Minister and other Chief Minister he requested PM to call CMs of states from where oxygen is supplied to not cause disturbance in transportation. Several Delhi hospitals are complaining about oxygen shortage.