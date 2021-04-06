Delhi: Part Of Under-construction Bridge Collapses In Punjabi Bagh, One Dead

At least one person died after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi on April 7. The Delhi Fire Services had earlier informed that one labourer was feared to be trapped under the collapsed section of the bridge. ANI reported that two fire tenders are present at the spot carrying out the rescue operation. Further details are awaited.

Under-construction flyover collapses

Meanwhile, in another such incident, last week, a portion of an under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad collapsed, leaving three workers injured. The police said that on March 25 three workers were injured in the incident where a portion of an under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad collapsed around 7.30 am.



