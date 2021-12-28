Delhi: Patients Hit By Doctors' Strike Speak About Their Ordeal As Protests Continue

As the Resident Doctors in Delhi took to the streets amid raging protests demanding expedition of the NEET PG counselling, the patients in the national capital have faced troubles due to the strike announced by the Resident Doctors Association. Expressing their woes and troubles in procuring treatment for their ill relatives, friends and family members, commoners spoke to Republic Media Network about the inconvenience they have been experiencing.

Patients face inconvenience amid Resident Doctors' call for boycott of services

As the doctors at one of the biggest hospitals in Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, boycotted all the OPD services, a mother of a very young child, expressed that she was unable to avail treatment for her ailing child. Confused, and exasperated by the developing situation, she stated that “her child was being treated until tomorrow, however, today they were told to refer to some other hospital as the services were disrupted.”

This comes amid several requests made by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to call off the protest and wait till January, as the matter was subjudice and the next hearing was scheduled to be held in January 2022.

Speaking about the same, another man said that he was waiting to get into the hospital for his child's treatment; his child was not able to eat properly. He said that “People are suffering because of the doctors, they keep asking to come tomorrow, or some other day, they are causing a lot of trouble to us. Earlier in the day, a child died too, because of the unavailability of the services,'' he claimed. Another patient at the GB Pant Hospital said, “Doctors are not available in the OPD. A huge number of patients are waiting to be treated. OPD services are badly affected because of the protest.”

However, amid the raging Doctors' protests, later on Tuesday evening, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya accepted the demands of the doctors after a meeting with the representatives from Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs), Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) president Dr Manish informed.

NEET counselling protest

On December 13, the Medical Counselling Committee said that counselling for the UG and PG courses is delayed. The issue on the delay in counselling is presently being heard in the apex court with the next hearing on January 6, 2022.

The delay was due to the amendment in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota by the Central government setting an Rs 8 lakh threshold to avail the 10% quota and the 27% reservation for OBC candidates. The reservations are yet to be implemented in the counselling process and are under the Supreme Court scrutiny.

Image: Republic World, ANI