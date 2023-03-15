Delhi: Pedestrian Killed In Crash Near Wazirabad Flyover, Hit By Unknown Vehicle

A man died allegedly after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while he was walking on a road near the Wazirabad flyover in North Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, aged around 25, has not been identified yet, they said.

According to police, the man, who was walking, was hit allegedly by an unknown vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a PCR call regarding the accident was received at 4.30 am. The injured was admitted to the Loknayak Hospital by CATS ambulance.

However, the man was declared brought dead by the duty doctor, he said.

"We have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Wazirabad police station and investigation has been initiated to identify the deceased and the offending vehicle," he added.

Police said they are collecting footage from the CCTV cameras installed near the spot to identify the offending vehicle, its driver and to establish the sequence of events that led to the accident.