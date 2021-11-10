Delhi Petrol Dealers Association Writes To CM Kejriwal, Urges To Reduce VAT On Fuel

Delhi Petrol Dealers Association has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel in the national capital. The association has sent a letter to the CM regarding this. They said that the higher fuel tax is resulting in losses to petrol pump owners, and if the losses continue, they will heavily affect the revenue of Delhi. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Anurag Narain, president of the association, said, "We appeal to CM Arvind Kejriwal to cut VAT in Delhi as we are incurring a loss. As petrol and diesel have become cheaper in neighbouring cities like Gurgaon, Noida or Ghaziabad, people are going to these places for refilling, causing huge loss to us."

He also added, "Earlier, we used to sell 13 crore litres of petrol every month. But due to higher VAT in Delhi, our sales have plummeted to almost half. This is causing a huge loss to us." He said in a plea to the Delhi government, "The AAP is contesting elections in other states. We want to request Kejriwal sahib that he can give an example of his governance by reducing the VAT on fuel in Delhi. If the VAT is reduced in the state, then residents of Delhi will not have to go to Noida or Gurgaon for refuelling." As per the latest prices, the cost of petrol is costlier by Rs 9 and diesel by Rs 2 in Delhi as compared to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The reduction in the prices of fuel by centre

Earlier last week, there was a significant reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre and it brought relief for fuel consumers in India. The prices of petrol and diesel were reduced by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 respectively after which, 22 states and two union territories (UT) immediately announced the reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel prices. After a straight increase for over a week, the Centre announced a slash on prices. On November 10, the petrol and diesel prices remained constant across the country, including in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and others. The prices remained constant for the seventh day in a row.

(with ANI inputs)

Image: PTI