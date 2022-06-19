Delhi: PM Modi To Inaugurate Pragati Maidan Tunnel Today; Assures Hassle-free Traffic Flow

On Sunday, June 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in New Delhi. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project and will address the gathering on the occasion.

It is pertinent to note that the Integrated Transit Corridor project is an integral part of the Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project. The Centre has entirely funded the Rs 920 crore Integrated Transit Corridor project.

Pragati Maidan development corridor

According to a press release by the PMO, the corridor is aimed at providing hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and to further facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes held at the convention centre, which is presently under development at Pragati Maidan.

"The impact of the project, however, will be much beyond Pragati Maidan as it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost for commuters in a big way. It is part of the overarching vision of the government to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure,” the release said.

Ring Road and India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan are connected by the main tunnel. It is learned that the six-lane divided tunnel serves multiple purposes including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan.

The release furhter mentioned that one of the unique components of the tunnel is that to facilitate the movement of the traffic from either side of the parking lot, two cross tunnels below the main tunnel road have been constructed.

"It is equipped with the latest global standard facilities for smooth movement of traffic such as smart fire management, modern ventilation, and automated drainage, digitally controlled CCTV and Public Announcement system inside the Tunnel,” the release said.

This tunnel is expected to take more than half of the traffic load off Bhairon Marg and is touted to serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carriage capacity.

There will be six underpasses along with this tunnel, four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg, and one at the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.

