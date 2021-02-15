Delhi Police Alleges 'Disha, Nikita Jacob & Shantanu Created Toolkit'; Reveals R-Day Plot

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed details about the action taken against the creators of the 'toolkit' pertaining to farm protests. Elaborating on the contents of the toolkit, he mentioned that the "action plan" in the toolkit document was executed in a "copycat manner" on January 26 resulting in violence. Talking about the case against advocate Nikita Jacob, he said, "As soon as the investigation was enough to fetch enough information, a search warrant was obtained on February 9 against Nikita Jacob- one of the editors of the Toolkit Google document. A team headed by the IO of the case reached Mumbai and conducted searches at her house on February 11. After due intimation to the Mumbai Police, two laptops and one I-Phone was found".

Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath remarked, "Initial investigation of this toolkit document revealed that it was created by a pro-Khalistani group named Poetic Justice Foundation and people associated with it. One portion of the toolkit mentioned action points named 'prior action'. As you are aware, there were digital strike two, hashtags on January 26 and earlier, Tweetstorm on January 23 onwards and physical action on January 26 and entering Delhi for Kisan rally and return back to the borders. The second part of the same document mentions tasks such as the disruption of India's cultural heritage such as Yoga, tea and targeting Indian embassies in different world capitals. The timebound action points and programmes given in the toolkit viewed with the actual developments in Delhi clearly shows that the action plan formulated in the toolkit was implemented on ground and executed in a copycat manner."

Many screenshots of the toolkit were available on open source & were investigated. When probe was able to fetch enough information, a search warrant was obtained from Court on 9th Feb, against Nikita Jacob, one of the editors of the toolkit google doc: Prem Nath, Jt CP Cyber Cell pic.twitter.com/EO6eSMJu95 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

'Due procedure was adopted'

Moreover, Joint CP Prem Nath alleged that Shantanu, Nikita Jacob and Disha Ravi are the creators of the toolkit. According to him, they were among 60-70 persons who attended a Zoom meeting on January 11 organised by pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to shape the modalities for January 26. Alleging that incriminating evidence was also found from Disha's device, he justified the action against the 21-year-old activist citing that Jacob did not cooperate with the police. Additionally, he allayed concerns about the manner of her arrest.

He made it clear that non-bailable warrants had been issued by the court against Jacob and Shantanu who are absconding at present. During the interaction with media, the senior police official also divulged that Disha sent the toolkit to Greta Thunberg via Telegram. After the toolkit was shared by Thunberg, an FIR was registered against the authors of this document under Sections 120, 124A, 153, and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

The senior police official noted, "The initial examination of Nikita revealed that she and her associate Shantanu and Disha had created the toolkit Google document. The email account created by Shantanu is the owner of this document. All others are its editors. A woman named Puneet who is based in Canada connected these people to the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation and through them, created the Google toolkit document titled 'Farmer Global Strike and Global Day of Action- 26th January'. On January 11, Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organised by Poetic Justice Foundation in which the modalities of the Global Day of Action was worked out."

"Based on these incriminating evidences collected against Disha from her device and in view of the fact that Nikita did not cooperate and she fled from her house, we acted against Disha because she has deleted a WhatsApp group which she created to coordinate among the various members for the toolkit. And the arrest was made in the presence of her mother and in presence of the SHO of the area concerned and due procedure was adopted for arresting her, conducting her medical test and producing her in the court," he added.

The Republic Day violence

On January 26, the farmers' rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. Apart from this, some protesters did not follow the pre-decided routes and instead proceeded towards Central Delhi. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi.

In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While the situation was brought under control by the end of the day, the untoward incidents provoked outrage from scores of people across the country. Subsequently, the Delhi Police registered 44 FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested more than 122 suspects including Deep Sidhu.

