Delhi Police Allow Shobha Yatra In Jahangirpuri On Hanuman Jayanti After Initial Denial

After an initial denial, the Delhi police have finally given permission to carry out the Shobha Yatra in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. Hanuman Jayanti will be observed today (April 6), and a procession to celebrate the festival will be carried out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other groups.

Delhi Police on Wednesday, denied permission to undertake the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area over concerns of possible clashes between Hindus and Muslims like last year. However, after the Home Ministry issued an advisory to all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti, the Delhi Police held a flag march in the Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday, and later permitted Hindu groups to celebrate the festival adhering to law and order.

"The route has been prepared in order to maintain law and order. Permission has been given to take the Shobha Yatra within a certain distance," said Delhi Police adding that the decision had been taken after holding discussions with the members of organising committee.

It is significant to note that last year, violent clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims in the Janagirpuri area and other places after the procession of the "Shobha Yatra" on Hanuman Jayanti. Meanwhile, several incidents of violence during the Ram Navami procession were also reported a week ago across several states, including West Bengal, Bihar, and Maharashtra to name a few.

Taking to Twitter the Home Ministry announced that MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. "The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," tweeted the Home Ministry.

Why did Delhi Police initially deny permission for Shobha Yatra? What happened last year in Jahangirpuri?

The authorities on Wednesday denied permission to Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other groups who had sought clearance from authorities to take procession for Hanuman Jayanti, in wake of the clashes that broke out between two communities during the recent Ram Navami celebration and last year's incident that saw a violent faceoff between Hindus and Muslims on Hanuman Jayanti in the Jahangirpuri area. The clashes injured at least eight police officials and local residents, resulting in several arrests and damage to private and public property.

