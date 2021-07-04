Delhi Police Along With Sini Foundation Distributes Health Booster Kits For Coolies

Coolies at Railway Stations have always been a force multiplier for Delhi Police. They have been working as eyes and ears of the Delhi Police and promptly informing about suspicious persons and articles or lost children. Railway Unit of Delhi Police launched an initiative to reach out to the Coolies to help them in the COVID era.

SINI FOUNDATION a company of repute for CSR activities under the aegis of Sini Designs Pvt Ltd in association with Delhi Police organized a Distribution Camp where Health Booster Kits containing Chayawanprash, Glucose and N95 Masks were distributed to Coolies/Porters and cab and auto drivers.

On this occasion, Founder and MD of Sini Foundation Ms. Neetu Singh graced the occasion as chief guest. While addressing the gathering she emphasized the havoc created by Coronavirus. She said coolies have been vulnerable due to their interactions with traveler coming from across the country. They had to be more careful. She assured of continuous supply of N95 Masks and other health booster goods for them. She also explained her plan to organize health check-up camps for them.

Thanking the Sini Foundation and its MD, DCP/Railways Harendra K. Singh emphasized the role played by Coolies in maintaining law and order and security at Railway Stations and requested them to be more vigilant in view of the coming Independence Day celebrations.