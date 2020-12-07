Delhi Police Apprehends 5 ISI-backed Terrorists In Shakarpur; To Be Produced In Tihar Jail

The Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended five terrorists following an exchange of fire in the Shakarpur area of the national capital, DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said. According to the police, the group was reportedly backed by Pakistan's ISI for Narcoterrorism. The name of the terror organization is yet to be confirmed, Kushwaha said.

Delhi: Visuals from Shakarpur where five persons have been arrested following an encounter. According to Delhi Police, the group was backed by ISI for narcoterrorism. pic.twitter.com/X4dc4Q0xfT — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

Five persons apprehended following an exchange of fire in Shakarpur area of Delhi. Two of them are from Punjab, three are from Kashmir. Weapons and other incriminating materials recovered: DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha (file photo) pic.twitter.com/Ou9pIRDQro — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

The police said that two of the terrorists belong to Punjab, while three are from Kashmir. Weapons and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site, indicating that the group planned on carrying out unlawful activities in Delhi, the DCP said. The terrorists will be produced before the Tihar Jail duty magistrate. Presently, they are at a special cell in the Lodhi colony.

Pakistani Terrorists Open Fire in J&K&K

On Friday, Pakistani terrorists opened fire on forward posts and villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Firing from across the border started around 9.50 pm on Friday in the Hiranagar sector's Pansar Border Outpost area, drawing a strong and effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), they said.

The officials said that firing between both sides continued till 3.35 am, but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side. Pakistani troops also fired for a few minutes in the Gurnam and the Karol Krishna border outpost areas, they said.

