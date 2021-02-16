Delhi Police Approaches Zoom Over Toolkit Coordination; Congress Attacks Via Robert Vadra

After the Delhi Police arrested 21-year-old Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the case involving a "Toolkit" shared by climate campaigner Greta Thunberg in support of the ongoing farmers' protest, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra condemned the arrest. Reacting to this recent development, Robert Vadra asked, "How can a girl be Aatmanirbhar if you keep arresting?"

Robert Vadra condemns Disha Ravi's arrest

While fielding an opinion along the lines that the Central government urges the country to become Aatmanirbhar but when people try to raise their opinions, it arrests them, he said, "Disha and others are going to rebel and say things. If you try to press them down, they will react. How can their voice be anti-national? The government is not listening to the farmers," he added.

Vadra also slammed the government over the rapidly increasing fuel prices. He also said that unemployment in the country is at its peak and people are without jobs.

Toolkit Probe: Delhi Police writes to Zoom

In a recent development, the Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote to video conferencing platform Zoom, seeking details of those who participated in the January 11 meeting organised allegedly by a pro-Khalistani group to prepare the "Toolkit" backing the farmers' agitation. Besides this, the police also alleged that Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu were among the around 70 people who had attended the meeting through Zoom app, days before the Republic Day violence in the National Capital, which left over 500 police personnel injured.

An official informed, "The Delhi Police has written to video conferencing app Zoom seeking details of participants who attended the meeting on January 11."

Earlier on Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (cyber) Prem Nath had alleged that the e-mail account created by Shantanu is the owner of this Google document. "Pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder Mo Dhaliwal had contacted them (Jacob and Shantanu) through a Canada-based woman named Punit," Nath had said. He said, "Nikita and Shantanu had on January 11 attended a Zoom meeting organized by PFJ in which modalities were decided to create the 'toolkit' titled 'Global Farmer Strike' and 'Global Day of Action, 26 January."

Republic accesses Disha-Greta WhatsApp chats

Republic Media Network on Tuesday accessed Disha-Greta WhatsApp chats in which Disha is suggesting to Greta that they should not say anything about the ongoing farmers' agitation for a while. Disha also said that she will soon talk to her lawyers as their names are mentioned on the 'Toolkit' and this can get UAPA against them, meaning she was cognisant that her activities could land her in trouble.

At 9:23 pm: <Greta Thunberg sends two new links on the accidental leak on the document>

Greta: F*k

Greta, 9:25 pm: It would be really good to have it ready now..I will receive so many threats because of this..Its really blowing up

Disha: S**t..S**t

Disha, 9:25 pm: Sending it to you..

Disha, 9:35 pm: Ok can you not tweet the toolkit at all.. can we just not say anything at all for a while? I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get UAPA against us.

Disha, 9:39 pm: Are you ok?

Greta, 9:40 pm: I need to write something

Disha, 9:40 pm: Can you give me five minutes I am talking to the lawyers

Greta, 9.41 pm: These hate storms happen sometimes and they're really intense

Disha, 9.41 pm: Sure (Quoting this msg - "Can you give me five minutes, i am talking to the lawyers")

Disha, 9.41 pm: I am really really sorry.. We are all panicking because this is getting really bad here

Disha, 9.41 pm: But we will make sure you are in the clear

Disha, 9.41 pm: We just have to deactivate all socials

What is the 'toolkit'?

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, PFJ had created a toolkit which was shared by Thunberg, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence.

Later PFJ updated their 'toolkit' - which was again shared by Thunberg, aiming to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' claimed that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' - the 'plan' has now been denounced by PFJ.

