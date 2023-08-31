Delhi Police Arrest 1 Over Khalistan Graffiti On Delhi Metro Stations

Delhi police's special cell has apprehended one person from Faridkot, Punjab who has been accused in connection with pro-Khalistan Grafitti and slogans painted at more than five metro stations in Delhi on August 27.

A case was lodged and teams were being formed to identify and apprehend the suspect. The graffiti had slogans supporting Khalistan and accused PM Modi India of committing genocide against Sikhs.

Second incident this year

Such an incident was the second one of pro-Khalistani graffiti in the city this year. As per officials, the pro-Khalistani slogans appeared on the walls of five metro stations-- Shivaji Park, Maadipur, Paschim Vihar, and Nangloi-- on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in outer Delhi.

What were the slogans?

The shocking graffiti had the names of the banned separatist outfit Sikh for Justice (SFJ). It also had slogans such as “Delhi Banyga (Banega) Khalistan (Delhi would become Khalistan)”, “Khalistan Referendum Zindabad”, and “Modi’s India Committed Genocide of Sikhs”.