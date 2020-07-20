Delhi Police Arrest 11 For Working Out At Gym Without Masks And No Social Distancing

A police raid at a gym in Shahdara's Shivpuri area in Delhi resulted in the arrest of eleven people, including three women and the gym owner as they were found working out in the premises. According to reports, the police were working off a tip they had received which stated that the gym was functioning.

11 arrested for working out

Upon arrival, the police found the shutters of the gym half down and inside found 11 people working out without wearing a mask or adhering to social distancing measures. As per reports, a case has been registered against the owner and the people who were present. Notably, gyms, swimming pools and other such establishments have not been given permission to reopen. As per reports, the people who were found working out at the gym appear t be regulars of that gym who have not been able to work out since the start of the lockdown.

Read: Second UK-wide COVID-19 Lockdown Like Nuclear Deterrent: Boris Johnson

Read: Arunachal Govt Extends Complete Lockdown In Itanagar Till Aug 3 Amid Surging COVID Cases

According to Johns Hopkins university's coronavirus resource centre, India has reported 1,077,781 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and currently has the third-highest number of reported coronavirus cases behind United States and Brazil. The death toll in India currently stands at 26,816. The deadly coronavirus pandemic that began in Wuhan China late last year has infected 14,430,943 people and caused the death of 604,725 people.

Read: Zimbabwe: 100,000 Arrested For Violating Lockdown Restrictions, Fleeing Quarantine Centres

Read: Lockdown Extended In Containment Areas In Thane District