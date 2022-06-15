Delhi Police Arrest 2 Persons For Attempting To Extort Money In Lawrence Bishnoi's Name

The Delhi police on June 15 arrested two persons for allegedly making extortion calls and threatening a Ludhiana-based businessman stating that the non-payment of ransom money will result in the same fate as faced by Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala. Moosewala was murdered in the Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the killing. Subsequently, the Punjab police had informed a court in Delhi that Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the killing of Moosewala.

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police arrested two persons for allegedly making extortion calls to a Ludhiana-based businessman in name of Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldy Brar group. They also threatened the businessman that in case of failure of paying the ransom money his fate would be like that of Sidhu Moosewala's.

Arrests based on Ludhiana businessman's complaint made

The case under which the two persons were arrested by the Ludhiana police was made on the complaint filed with the Ludhiana cyber police station filed by a businessman from the city. He complained about the threatening calls on his mobile number from anonymous national and international mobile numbers, since June 4 to pay Rs 10 lakhs else his fate will be the same as that of Sidhu Moosewala.

"Acting on the information provided by the Punjab Police, the leads were further developed through technical analysis and digital footprints. The user of the alleged mobile phone number was traced in sector 22 of Gurugram, Haryana and was apprehended along with another person," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, KPS Malhotra, IFSO Special Cell.

Singh paid Rs 25,000 to arrange for bank account and ATM card numbers

The arrested have been identified as S Singh (29) and A A Khan (24), both residents of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. The mobile phone used to threaten the complainant was recovered from S Singh and the number was taken in the name of A A Khan. Both had also provided the account number to the businessman to deposit money into, which helped the police to trace the culprits.

The police informed that on sustained interrogation, they found out that in January 2022, Singh had met one Raja from Gopalganj, Bihar who tasked him to arrange for bank account numbers/ATM cards. Singh had already arranged for as many as 25 bank accounts for Raja.

"He received Rs 25,000/- for each bank account/ATM card. Apart from delivering the ATM card, he used to withdraw the money from the alleged bank accounts and then further used to deposit/transfer the money in other accounts provided by Raja," said the police.

