Delhi Police Arrest 22 In Loan App-cum-extortion Racket; Chinese Nationals Involved

Delhi Police on Saturday busted an instant loan-cum-extortion racket which uploaded data to servers based in China and Hong Kong. With the arrest of 22 people, police have also identified the role of Chinese nationals.

In an operation that last over two months, police have also revealed that the money was routed to China through cryptocurrencies, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation) KPS Malhotra said.

"Two month-long operations, raids were conducted in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, UP and Bihar to make arrests of 22 accused persons. Since the crackdown, a new trend of shifting call centres to Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh has been noticed," the officer said.

The arrested accused persons were operating at the behest of Chinese nationals. Nine laptops, 25 hard disks, 51 mobile phones and 19 debit cards have been recovered from them.

'Used to morph nude pictures,' says police

Police had received hundreds of complaints regarding loans being passed at higher interest rates. The gang used to extort more money from people using their morphed nude pictures, police said. During the probe, IFSO found that over 100 such applications were involved in the racket.

The applications were used to seek malicious permissions from users and after getting access to contacts, messages, chats and images, the accused used to share sensitive information to servers based in Hong Kong and China.

The apps were developed to provide small loans. When the user downloads such an application and grants permissions to the app, the loan amount gets credited within minutes.

Following this, the borrower used to receive calls from different numbers that were procured on fake documents, who would extort money threatening that their morphed nude pictures would be shared online if they refuse to pay heed to the demand.

For a small loan of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, the user was forced to pay several lakh rupees in return, the DCP said. "This has led to many suicides as well," police said.