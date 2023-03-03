Delhi Police Arrest Five For Duping Banks Of Over Rs 50 Lakh Using Details Of Celebrities

Delhi Police on Friday, March 3 busted a gang of cheaters who were engaged in duping banks using details of celebrities. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdara, Rohit Meena, informed that a gang of cheaters duped banks of over Rs 50 lakh by fraudulently using the details of celebrities.

DCP Meena said, "Delhi Police has busted a gang of cheaters who duped banks of over Rs 50 lakh by fraudulently using details of celebrities like MS Dhoni, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, and many others."

As the investigation in the case is underway, DCP Shahdara, Rohit Meena informed that the district police officials have so far arrested five persons in the case. '