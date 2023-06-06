Delhi Police Arrest Hashim Baba Gang Arms Supplier, 12 Pistols Seized

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested an inter-state arms supplier of the Hashim Baba criminal gang. The arms supplier has been identified as Imran aka Amjad. He is accused of supplying illegal arms and ammunition to various criminals of Delhi-NCR. A total of 12 semi-automatic, single-shot pistols and 55 live cartridges have been recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered against Imran under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (Robbery with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) including sections 25/27 of the Arms Act by the Special Cell. Delhi Police Special Cell has been tasked to apprehend the illegal arms suppliers based out of the national capital amid the increased usage of firearms by gangsters.

How Delhi cops arrested the arms supplier

On June 3, the Special Cell led by Inspector Sunil Teotia received input that the 35 years old Imran would be visiting Jafrabad metro station at around 9 pm in a bid to supply weapons to one of his associates. Following this input, the police planned a trap and successfully managed to apprehend Imran within 15 minutes of the operation. Seven semi-automatic pistols, five single-shot pistols, 50 live cartridges of 7.65 bore and 5 live cartridges of .315 bore were seized from the accused's bag.

Imran aka Amjad in the custody of the Delhi Police Special cell

Pistols and live cartridges recovered from accused Imran's bag

As per the Delhi police sources, the accused Imran aka Amjad used to sell jeans in Delhi's Gandhinagar area. In 2016, he left this business and committed his first crime by looting around Rs 36 lakh. He along with his five associates was later arrested.

During his imprisonment in Tihar Jail, he came in contact with a man named Annu, who is an arms supplier belonging to Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. After being released from jail, the accused started procuring illegal arms from Annu and would supply them to the members of the Hashim Baba gang and other criminals of Delhi-NCR.

The accused was again arrested in 2021 in connection with arms trafficking and was lodged at Murad Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. During the interrogation, the accused also disclosed that he would purchase one pistol for around Rs 40,000 and sell it for Rs 50,000-55,000.