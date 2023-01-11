Delhi Police Arrest Man For Urinating Inside IGI Departure, Later Released On Bail Bond

An international passenger has been arrested for urinating in a departure gate at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi police said on Wednesday, adding that he was later freed on a bail bond.

Upon a complaint, the police registered a case under sections 294 and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the IGI Airport police station.

The accused identified as Bihar-based Jauhar Ali Khan was scheduled to depart from Delhi to Saudi Arabia’s Dammam on January 8 and he allegedly urinated before the departure, the police said. According to the police, the accused, who appeared to be drunk, also mistreated the other passengers.

Police added, one personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Terminal 3 reported that Jain, who appeared to be intoxicated, had urinated in a public area in front of departure gate No. 6 in full view of travellers and bystanders. It was also claimed that he screamed and abused individuals around, causing chaos.

DGCA’s warning for 'rowdy' passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning to airlines to prevent 'rowdy'/unruly and inappropriate conduct by passengers onboard.

According to the advisory, the head of operations was advised to sensitize the pilots, cabin crew, and director of in-flight services of their respective airlines on the topic of handling unruly passengers through appropriate means under intimation to the DGCA. Any violation of applicable regulations will be dealt with harshly and may result in enforcement action.

Why is the DGCA in action mode?

The action by the aviation regulator was in response to recent occurrences that have damaged the reputation of Indian airlines as a result of the disruptive behaviour of the passengers. The DGCA took note of these occurrences, where "it is seen that pilots and cabin staff members have failed to take adequate actions" against the rowdy passengers.

In the most recent instance, which occurred on November 26 on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, a Mumbai man is accused of peeing on a female co-passenger while intoxicated.