Delhi Police Arrest Seven Accused In Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police eventually solved the sensational Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery in broad daylight on June 24 by arresting seven accused involved in the crime. The team of Crime Branch jointly in cooperation with the New Delhi and North district police raided multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh before nabbing the accused. Robbed amount of Rs 4.98 lakhs has also been recovered along with two bikes used in the commission of a crime. Apart from this, the police have succeeded in recovering one pistol and two cartridges.

Briefing about the entire police operation, Special Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Singh Yadav identified the arrested accused as Usman Ali (25), Anuj Mishra (26), Kuldeep (26), Irfan (22), Sumit, Pradeep and Amit alias Bala. As per the senior police official, several teams of Delhi Police were constituted to nab the accused. The sincere effort of the police teams has led to the arrest of seven persons so far and a couple of more arrests are expected in the coming days.

More arrests expected to take place in a few days, says Delhi Police

According to Delhi Police, the key mastermind, in this case, is Usman, who used to work as an Amazon delivery boy in the North Delhi area, the same area where the victim also works. As per the information, Usman had lost a substantial amount of money due to IPL betting and needed money to get rid of his debt. Since he used to work in the Chandani Chowk, Kucha Mahajani and nearby areas, he had an idea about huge cash flow and cash transactions in the area. Usman, to hatch a conspiracy, got in touch with his cousin Irfan, who resides in Burari and works as a barber. Both of them originally belong to Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

Further to execute the plan, Usman got in touch with Anuj Mishra (26) who belonged from Baghpat and works as a mechanic in Adarsh Nagar of Delhi. According to law enforcement officials it was Mishra that had arranged two motorcycles that were used for committing the daylight robbery.

Another person chosen for this crime was Kuldeep who had some criminal cases registered against him and was working as a vegetable vendor. Lastly, Usman also brought another person named Sumit who was assigned to shield them, while they do the recce. The other two arrested accused Pradeep and Bala were also involved in conspiring the robbery.

Usman, having known the area well, used to do recce of the area. The accused disclosed that they once tried to commit the heist before June 24, but the plan failed as they couldn’t spot any victim then. However, on Saturday they found the victim in the form of Sajjan Patel who was travelling with his friend in a cab and targeted them.

According to the police officials, the robbery was committed by Usman, Pradeep, Irfan and one person who is yet to be arrested. The fourth accused has been reportedly identified as Suhail Pehelwan, who is being searched by the police. As per information, the accused on bikes started chasing the cab from Chandini Chowk and eventually intercepted it in the Pragati Maidan tunnel as the accused had an idea that they could easily escape from the spot.

Reportedly a scooty was also seen to be accompanying the bike but the detail of that is still being ascertained.

Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner (Crime), "There are two to three people still left to be arrested. They will be held soon. This is a case where several teams of Delhi Police were involved. Not only in Delhi but multiple raids were conducted in Western UP, Eastern UP and Haryana at multiple locations. Several parameters like CDR, CCTV and human intelligence were analyzed for solving this case promptly."

Republic tried reaching for comments from the victim but they refused to give reactions

