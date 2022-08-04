Delhi Police Arrest Two Members Of 'Namastey Gang'; Other Associates Still At Large

The Delhi police on August 4 arrested two alleged members of the Namastey Gang from Delhi's Shahdara area. The gang used to say 'Namastey' to morning walkers and then looted them. Both the accused were arrested in a case of robbery by the police on August 4, following a brief encounter in the Shahdara area of the national capital.

The police informed that one of the arrested who sustained a bullet injury was later admitted to the hospital. Both the accused were involved in an incident of a robbery that took place around three days ago. One of the arrested reportedly carried out three acts of snatching in the Shahdara district on the morning of August 2.

The arrested people have been identified as Afzal (32), who suffered a gunshot, and Shahid (43).

Gang members said 'Namastey' before looting morning walkers

The gang members adopted the strategy of saying 'Good Morning' to the morning walkers with folded hands before looting them. "Afzal and Shahid were held following the encounter. They used to greet their targets with 'Good Morning' before and after looting them," police said.

The brief encounter began with the police laying a trap at about 4 am, knowing well they operate in the Vivekanand college area in Vivek vihar. They were asked to pull over when the police saw them coming from the Ghaziabad side, however, they opened fire, and the police also retaliated. In the short gunfight, one of the policemen had a narrow escape because of his bullet-proof jacket, while a gang member received a leg injury.

Currently, two members of the Namastey gang have been arrested while other members are still at large. They will be arrested soon, police officials assured.

Two arrests help police crack seven incidents in Shahdara district

In a separate incident, just over a week ago, two men were arrested over a month after they robbed the gold earrings of a patient by "hypnotizing" and performing "black magic" on her, police said on July 25.

With the arrest of Naeem (45) and Hannan (32), the GTB Enclave police station claimed to have cracked seven more incidents in the Shahdara district. The duo targeted old and sick people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said that secret informers were deployed in different areas of trans-Yamuna. CCTV footage of the camera installed at different places of GTB Hospital was checked by the team of GTB Enclave. After analysing the CCTV footage, two people involved in the crime were detected.

