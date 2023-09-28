Delhi Police arrests 2 for blackmailing woman with obscene pics

Two men were arrested here for allegedly extorting over Rs 10 lakh from a woman by threatening to upload her obscene photographs on social media, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sourav (27), who works as a cash collection agent, and Maneesh (22), a hotel manager.

The duo created a fake Instagram profile and befriended the girl. After gaining her trust, they got access to her obscene pictures. They then threatened to post those pictures on social media if she did not give them Rs 10.5 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district), Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

"The accused received the money in his and his associate's bank accounts. An analysis of his phone revealed that he had hundreds of photographs in his mobile phone," the DCP said.

The complainant said she had accepted a friend request from the duo's Instagram account around three years ago.

Police said the accused had targeted other women too using the same technique.

"Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act," said the DCP. PTI BM COR SLB RHL