Delhi Police Arrests 3 Involved In Manufacturing Spurious Celphos Insecticide Tablets

The Delhi Police arrested three people from the Mundka PS area, who were allegedly involved in the manufacturing of spurious celphos insecticide tablets.

As per Harender Singh, DCP, 5,000 bottles and jars used for packing the fake celphos tablets, 1,204 kg fake celphos tablets and 2000 kg urea used as raw material for manufacturing spurious celphos insecticide tablets were seized from their possession.

Police team constituted

After getting information about spurious celphos insecticide tablets, a dedicated team comprising SI Ankit, ASI Rajkumar, ASI Jaswant, ASI Sunil, ASI Shakti, HC Ombir, and Ct. Manjeet led by Inspector Praveen Kumar, Special Staff, was constituted under the supervision of Sh. Arun Kumar Chaudhary, ACP/Ops.

Raid conducted against the three accused

A raid was then planned along with the Insecticide Inspector Satyavir Sharma, in a factory at Main Mundka-Ranhola road where huge quantities of cartons containing fake celphos tablets and machines used in manufacturing and packaging of spurious/fake celphos insecticide tablets were found.

Three accused persons including the owner of the factory were arrested in the case. The three were identified as Sandeep, Robin, and Yogesh.

During the probe, the owner of the factory, Sandeep disclosed that previously he used to work in a factory that manufactured insecticides and based on that experience, he thought about manufacturing the spurious insecticide to gain huge profits.