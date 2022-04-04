Delhi Police arrests 5 shooters of Kala-Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Five men belonging to the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly opening fire and trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a real estate firm owner here, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar Meghwal (23) and Chanderbhan Nayak (22), both residents of Rajasthan, Deepak Kashyap (25), a Haryana-resident, and Deepak (26) and Krishan Gopal Kashyap (22), both residents of Delhi, they said.

On Wednesday, three armed shooters of jailed gangsters Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi barged into the office of a real estate company in Uttam Nagar's Mohan Garden area, police said.

The three gave slips to the owner, fired at his legs and escaped, a senior police officer said.

Investigation revealed that five men had come to the real estate company's office on two bikes, police said.

Information was received on Saturday that jailed gangsters Jathedi-Bishnoi hired the shooters from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan to extort of Rs 1 crore, the officer said.

On Sunday, the police conducted raids at Sri Ganganagar and apprehended Meghwal. Based on his disclosure, raids were conducted in Hanumangarh and four other accused were also arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah said.

The accused admitted that they had shot at the real estate firm owner after getting instructions from jailed gangsters Kala Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi, police said.

Kashyap, Meghwal and Deepak entered the office, whereas Krishan and Nayak were waiting outside on their bikes. They gave three slips in Jathedi's name demanding Rs one crore from the owner, police said.

Three pistols and 30 live cartridges were recovered from the accused, police said.

Meghwal, Kashyap, Deepak, Krishan and Nayak have been previously involved in various criminal cases, including attempt to murder and extortion in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, they said. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS