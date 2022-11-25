Delhi Police Arrests Absconding Indian-origin Australian Citizen Wanted In Woman's Killing

Australian citizen of Indian-origin Rajwinder Singh, who had fled that country after killing a woman four years ago and was carrying a 1 million Australian Dollars reward on his arrest, was nabbed by the Delhi Police on Friday, officials said.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Singh (38) following which a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Patiala House Court on November 21 under the extradition act.

A senior police officer said based on inputs shared by the CBI, which is the nodal agency of the Interpol in India, and their Australian counterparts, the accused was nabbed from near the G T Karnal Road by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Following his arrest, a Delhi court sent Singh to five-day judicial custody.

On November 4, the Australian High Commission had said a reward of 1 million Australian Dollars has been declared on the arrest of Singh, a nurse who killed an Australian woman on a beach.

Toyah Cordingley (24) was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach in Queensland when she was killed in October 2018.

Singh, who worked as a nurse in Innisfail, was the key person of interest in the case. He fled Australia two days after Cordingley was killed, leaving behind his job, wife and three children.