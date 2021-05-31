Delhi Police Arrests Child Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam's Father KK Singh For Fraud

Kanarjit Kangujam, also known as Dr KK Singh, the father of climate activist Licypriya Kangujam (touted in some quarters as India's Greta Thunberg), was arrested in Delhi in a joint operation by Manipur Police and Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday in connection with a fraud case. As per sources, Kanarjit, who is a self-proclaimed youth leader, will be produced in a Delhi court on Monday. Efforts are on to bring him back to Manipur, they said.

After being on the run since 2016, Licypriya Kangujam's father was arrested for his alleged involvement in cases pertaining to forged documents, forged signatures and presenting a larger-than-life image of himself in youth fora. It is important to mention here that the Manipur Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for Dr KK Singh.

Licypriya Kangujam's father had allegedly procured a number of several fake documents and signatures, using which he showcased himself as a prominent personality, handling international schemes. He had even got himself photographed with a number of international personalities. In the name of the International Youth Committee (IYC), Kanarjit Kangujam had allegedly defrauded several national and international students by seeking funds from them.

Through several seminars, Singh allegedly managed to collect crores of rupees citing various relief efforts. After collecting donations and funds, when his exploits came under question, Singh fled from Manipur and took hiding to in Delhi. Singh was declared a fugitive by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East on 25 April 2016 in another criminal case.

Who is Licypriya Kangujam?

Lichpriya Kangujam shot to fame as a 7-year-old when she campaigned for a climate change law. Since then, the now 9-year-old's achievements have come under a little bit ot a question mark. Earlier in April 2019, Kangujam and her father Karanjit claimed that Licyipriya had been selected to address the United Nations in the 6th session of Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2019 in a 3-day event at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Not only this, she later went on to share an official United Nations International Strategy for Disaster Reduction (UNISDR) website link to show an “invitation-cum-confirmation letter”, signed by Ms Elina Palm, Coordinator, Global Platform, UNISDR. Licypriya said that she didn’t share the invitation before because it would expose her conference ID number and signature.

Following this, EastMojo had done a fact-check relating to Licypriya’s invitation with Stephanie Speck, Chief, Communications, Advocacy, Knowledge Management and ICT, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, where she said, “I can confirm that Licypriya Devi Kangujam is not an official speaker at the Global Platform 2019 in Geneva.”

(Image: Twitter- @kanarjit @LicypriyaK)