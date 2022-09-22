Delhi Police Arrests Gangster-turned-terrorist Associate From UP's Bareilly

The Special Cell unit of Delhi Police has arrested a gangster-turned-terrorist associate from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

Kawar Randeep Singh is a category 'A' criminal of Punjab and was wanted for more than two years, they said.

Kawar, a resident of Punjab, is a close associate of ISI-backed Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, police said.

The Special Cell had recently solved the case of broad daylight firing on August 29 at the Nalagarh Court complex, Himachal Pradesh. All four assailants along with their handler-associate, financier, and firearm supplier were arrested in the matter.

Among the arrested accused in the operation was one Gagandeep. With his arrest, efforts of police led to Kawar Randeep Singh, they said.

After initial technical leads, efforts were resorted for tracing one suspect who was in contact with criminals and terrorists from across the border, police said.

The suspect tele-selector was traced to Khai Khera village, Bareilly. Kawar Randeep Singh, a close associate of Harwinder Singh's criminal-terror nexus, was arrested on September 12, police said.

Kawar Randeep Singh was previously involved in over eight criminal cases.

Five sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, including one Chinese PX-9, with ammunition, cell phones, and several SIM cards were recovered from his possession, police said.

While in jail, he came in contact with Harwinder Singh and got associated with him. Along with Harwinder Singh, Kawar Randeep Singh was involved in five criminal cases, one of them being an armed attack on the then president of Student Organisation of India (Akali) Manpreet Singh Aulakh at Chandigarh University in 2016, police said.

Kawar Randeep Singh also got associated with gangster Dilpreet Singh Dahan, a close associate of Harwinder Singh and has been a co-accused with him in several other crimes, they said.

After killing one Tara Dutt, a resident of Patiala, who was an elected sarpanch and associate of jailed gangster Virender alias Binder Gujjar, Kawar Randeep Singh had taken shelter in Bareilly.

Once there, he reconnected with Harwinder Singh and was being instigated to work for community liberation and amassed arms and ammunition, they said.

Apart from Harwinder Singh, he was also closely connected with Virender Pratap alias Kala Ranja -- deported from Thailand in 2022 -- and Satenderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar of Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, police said.

Rana, before being deported to India, had been providing hideouts to Kawar Randeep Singh. On behalf of Harwinder Singh, Brar was delivering consignments of firearms for safe custody and use by Kawar Randeep Singh, police added.

