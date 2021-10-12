Delhi Police Arrests Pakistani National; Recover AK-47, Hand Grenade; Booked Under UAPA

In a major development, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday has arrested a Pakistani national from the national capital. The police authorities arrested the individual from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar area. The Pakistani national has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Ali, who was living as an Indian national with the name - Ali Ahmed Noori in Shastri Nagar in Delhi.

The police informed that Ashraf Ali obtained Indian identity card through forged documents. Moreover, during the search, the police have also seized an AK-47 rifle, one extra magazine with sixty rounds, one hand grenade, two pistols with fifty rounds from the Pakistani national. According to reports, Mohammad Ashraf Ali had been living in the national capital since several months. He is a resident of the Punjab province of Pakistan.

The arrested Pakistani national had several Indian identity cards and also a residential proof of Shastri Nagar. However, it is still not known if he planned to carry out any terror attacks. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has informed that the investigation is on and is in its preliminary phase. As of now, the Delhi Police have invoked several provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act. In addition, other provisions are also being invoked against the arrested Pakistani national.

In a big win for the Indian Army, a terrorist had surrendered earlier in September. The captured terrorist belonged to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is a Pakistani national. Addressing a press conference, Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division of the Indian Army had revealed the details of the anti-terror operations that had been going on in Uri since September 18. Major Vats had said that two infiltrators had come from across the border while four additional terrorists were on the Pakistani side. He had further informed that on September 25, an encounter broke out wherein one terrorist was neutralised while another was caught. According to Major Vats, the surrendered terrorist was taken into custody where he identified himself as Ali Babar Patra hailing from Wasewawala Village, Dipalpur from Okara in Pakistan's Punjab province. The 19-year-old terrorist admitted that he is a member of the LeT and was trained by them in Muzaffarabad.