Delhi Police Arrests Three For Duping People On Pretext Of Arranging Visa

The Delhi Police has arrested three persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them documents to travel abroad, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused -- identified as Amrinder Singh (29), Jasvir Kaur (33) and Satpal Singh (33) -- are all residents of Punjab. They were arrested from Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib districts of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The case was registered on the complaint of immigration officials alleging that one passenger -- Balram of Sirsa in Haryana -- arrived from Dubai and was handed over to them by airlines staff, police said.

During inquiry, it was found that the passenger had departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on April 28 for Dubai based on a UAE permit issued in the name of Balram but he was refused entry, the officer said.

An online verification of the visa revealed that the permit was issued to another person, the police said.

Following further investigation, the three accused involved in sending people abroad on fake travel documents were arrested.

The trio were involved in arranging fake visas for people to go to Dubai for jobs. They were primarily targeting people in rural areas of Haryana and Punjab, the police said.

Seven other such agents have been arrested in seven different cases in the last one month. Moreover, 42 cases have been registered against touts in which 63 touts were arrested and 31 vehicles seized in April, the police added. PTI NIT SMN