Delhi Police arrested a custodian from Usmanpur, working for the Logicash agency Private Limited, Noida in a robbery case. On November 11, Dharmesh was handed Rs 4,04,84,000 to deposit in HDFC bank. But instead of depositing the amount, he ran away with the money. Logicash agency filed a complaint in Pandav Nagar police station after which the accused, along with his associate were arrested.