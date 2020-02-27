Delhi Police Arrives At Tahir Hussain's 'riot Factory' Building Amid Shocking Findings

The Delhi Police on Thursday reached the factory of Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain's to gather evidence, following the violence that took place in northeast Delhi. The AAP leader has been accused of being involved in the death of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, as claimed by the latter's family.

The officer is said to have been attacked by a stone-pelting mob who killed him and dumped his body in the drain. Before the police's arrival, Republic TV's report from the building revealed shocking remnants of materials undoubtedly used amid the violence, such as bags of stones, slingshots, packets of chemicals and what appear to be bottles for Molotov cocktails.

Tahir's statement

Also on Thursday, Hussain released a video statement claiming that he is innocent and all the news about him is false. Hussain said that he and his family were stranded inside his office building and called Delhi Police for help.

In the video, Hussain said, "I am Tahir Hussain, Councilor from AAP. I want to tell everybody that all the news that is being spread and shown about me that is absolutely false. This is dirty politics being played over me. Ever since Kapil Mishra gave his provocative speech, the situation in Delhi has been bad. There is stone-pelting in several places and many other things that are being reported. The same thing happened here too, where we responded quickly and called up the police. A huge crowd had broken my office gate and had climbed onto the terrace. I asked for help from the Police and they reached a few hours later and then the situation was brought under control."

"An entire search and inspection were done of the entire office building and the police themselves safely escorted my family out and told us to go to a safer place since there was a risk of violence in the area. I requested the officer to not remove the police from the area otherwise someone will again take unfair advantage of my building which I don't want at any cost. We tried to keep the gate up, there were 4-5 people with me who did their best to keep it from breaking but eventually, it was broken down," he added.

Republic TV accesses video of Hussain

Earlier, Republic Media Network had accessed videos of the AAP leader wherein he can be seen on the terrace of his building wearing a maroon-coloured sweater and coordinating with masked men. People wearing mufflers and helmets can be seen along with Tahir Hussain. The visual also shows him holding a baton, seemingly directing them.

