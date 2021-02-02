Delhi Police Asks Haryana, Punjab DGPs To Stop Farmers' Influx Citing Law & Order

Amid the tense situation on the borders of national capital concerning the farm laws, the Delhi Police has sent a communication to Punjab and Haryana Director Generals of Police (DGPs) to prevent the farmers from coming to Delhi in the wake of the escalating law and order situation over the protests against farm laws.

The Delhi Police has written a letter to the DGPs of Haryana and Punjab stating that a group of farmers was routed to Delhi by train and the train was diverted to Rewari, following which 300 protesters deboarded the train and are reaching Delhi through various means of transport. The Police has asked the Punjab and Haryana DGPs to stop the farmers and take their details along with the number of women and children they are coming with to Delhi.

Delhi Police apprised the DGPs about the escalated situation at the Delhi borders and the violence perpetrated by the protestors which led to vandalism of public property and serious injuries to police staff. The Delhi police expressed concerns about the possibility of violence if protestors come to Delhi in large numbers again.

"Hence DGsP of Punjab and Haryana are again requested not to allow the movement of these protesters towards Delhi and they may be stopped in their respective areas/locations itself," the communication said.

ANI quoting sources has reported that the Delhi Police along with other intelligence agencies is gearing up for February 6 when farmers from various states are reaching Delhi in large numbers to cause a 'chakka jam' in protest against the farm laws, the internet suspension near the protest areas and the alleged harassment by the administration and authorities.

Clashes with protestors

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally in Delhi called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts. More than 500 police personnel were injured in the clash.

The farmers continue to protest at the border areas of Delhi as the protest enters 69th day. If the Republic day violence wasn't enough, clashes broke out on Friday between the protesting farmers and the local villagers on the Singhu border who had come appeal to the farmers on Friday to vacate the protest area. The two sides pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks, leading to a further escalation in violence. The Delhi Police had to intervene which was met with stone-pelting. Thereafter, to control the escalating situation, the police was forced to lathi-charge the aggressive mob and fired tear gas shells. Several cops including SHO of Alipur suffered injuries in the clash at the Singhu Border.

