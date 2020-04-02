Delhi Police Help 40 Women In Labour Reach Hospital Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

While the whole nation is under lockdown, Delhi Police recently helped 40 women undergoing labour pain by transporting them safely to the hospital. According to local media reports, out of the 40 women, 21 were admitted to the Safdurjung Hospital and remaining were admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by PCR vans patrolling in the area. The Delhi Police has been assisting citizens in every possible way, even by delivering medicines or providing food to people in need.

The Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said, “The Delhi Police have provided food to over 1.5 lakh people during coronavirus lockdown. If anyone has any emergency or facing any problem, they can call us on our Helpline Numbers 112 or 23469526”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police recently also took to Twitter and suggested ‘five mantras’ to fight COVID-19. In a statement, he said, “I would like to reach out to every citizen of India to unite as a member of humanity to face the most serious challenge faced by modern civilization today. History teaches us that societies survive if they make the right choices at the right time in the right direction”.

(2/2) I suggest five simple mantras to make your individual contribution in our fight against COVID-19: We must practice Self-isolation, Social distancing, Self-hygiene, Self-Quarantine, and Co-operate with all health officials

“LET US UNITE TO FREE INDIA FROM COVID-19” — CP Delhi (@CPDelhi) April 2, 2020

On April 1, the police department also came up with an innovative way to spread awareness about the deadly virus. The South Delhi Police launched 40 'COVID Patrol' bikes in a campaign to spread awareness about the deadly virus and to keep a check on the movement of citizens amid the nationwide lockdown. Speaking about the specific role of these police personnel, the Joint Commissioner said that the police personnel will announce norms like social distancing, marking on the roads in front of the ATMs and banks. The commissioner further added that they will also appeal to people not to venture out of their homes unless it is essentially required.

Over 150 confirmed cases in Delhi

Currently, Delhi has more than 150 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has even claimed nearly six lives in the national capital. Randhawa on Wednesday said that the police are implementing the lockdown imposed by the government strictly. Randhawa stated that the police is taking strict action against those violating the lockdown and informed that so far, 2400 FIRs for violations have been registered while 50,000 cases have been filed under the Delhi Police Act.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 48,000 lives worldwide as of April 2. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 203 countries and has infected more than 950,000 people. Out of the total infections, 200,000 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

