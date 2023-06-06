Delhi Police At Brij Bhushan Singh's Residence In UP's Gonda To Probe Wrestlers’ Charges

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is facing the heat following the protest by India’s top wrestlers who have accused him on indulging in sexual harassment. A team of Delhi Police officials on Monday (June 5, 2023) visited Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda.

According to sources, the Delhi Police Special Investigation Team of 10 members reached Singh's residence and collected a few crucial documents as part of the investigation. The family members, househelps and relatives of the WFI chief were also questioned. The police team also carried out an investigation at the Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalay National Academy where statements of coaches of the academy were recorded in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment against Singh.

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs and 10 complaints against Brij Bhushan based on sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers. Republic TV has accessed the details of these two FIRs which said that the WFI boss has been accused of demanding sexual favours. The first FIR mentioned the allegations by six Olympians, while the second one mentioned the allegations levelled by the father of a minor.

The protesting wrestlers - Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia - who have been demanding the arrest of the WFI chief had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night, June 3, according to sources.

Singh had maintained a defiant stand and also challenged the protesting wrestlers stating that if a single allegation against him is proven, he would "hang himself".